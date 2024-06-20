Delhi Burger King Murder May Be Revenge Killing, Mystery Woman Lured Victim

Aman Joon, 26, was killed in a shocking shooting at a Burger King outlet in Delhi

The chilling murder of a 26-year-old man in a shooting spree at a Burger King outlet in west Delhi may have been revenge for a 2020 murder in Haryana, according to reports. Police suspect gang rivalry led to the shocking murder that has raised questions on the law and order situation in the capital.

As many as 38 bullets of three different makes were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast food outlet at Rajouri Garden in west Delhi Tuesday night, the FIR says. The different bullets suggest that more than two weapons were used by the two shooters. Aman's body was found behind the billing counter, indicating that he tried to flee when the killers opened fire. The killers, the Burger King staff have said, were in the 25-30 years age group.

The Mystery Woman

The staff have said Aman came to the eatery to meet a woman. She left the spot soon after the attack, possibly with the dead man's phone. The woman, police have found, faces multiple cases in Haryana and had first come to Delhi to prepare for competitive exams and stayed at Mukherjee Nagar. Police suspect that she was part of the trap set up to lure Aman to the Burger King store. CCTV footage has shown that the woman took a train from GTB Nagar Metro Station to reach Rajouri Garden and after the murder, she took the metro from Rajouri Garden to Shakurpur Metro Station, PTI has reported.

The Gangster in Portugal

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, suspected to be in Portugal now, has claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post and a police officer told PTI that police suspect the same. Himanshu Bhau has said in the post that Aman was involved in the murder of "our brother" Shakti Dada and "this was revenge". Warning the others involved, he said their "turn will come soon". Himanshu Bhau, whose gang operates across Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for extortion, the police officer said. Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, fled the country in 2022.

A Jhajjar Murder

Neeraj Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh was shot dead in Haryana's Jhajjar in October 2020. A police officer told PTI that Joon is believed to have tipped off rival gangster Ashok Pradhan about Shakti Singh. Himanshu Bhau, the officer said, wanted to get Joon outside his village so that he can be bumped off and the Burger King plan was made. The social media post by Bhau also mentioned, "14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo" (40 bullets in return of 14, count them)". The authenticity of the social media post is being verified, police said.