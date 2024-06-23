"Lady Don" Who Honey-Trapped Burger King Victim Spotted At Rail Station

Burger King Murder: Anu belongs to Haryana's Rohtak

The woman, who had allegedly honey-trapped the 26-year-old man killed in a shooting spree at a Delhi's Burger King outlet, was spotted at the Katra Railway Station on Thursday.

Anu, also known as "Lady Don" among her gang members, was seen carrying her luggage at the Katra railway station on Thursday in a security camera footage. She had covered her face with a scarf.

Sources say she boarded a train bound for Mumbai at around 10 am on Thursday.

Police sources say the woman - a close aide of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau - was part of the trap set up to lure Aman Joon to the Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden where he was murdered.

Anu belongs to Haryana's Rohtak and has a criminal record. "Attempts are being made to track her down," police said.

As many as 38 bullets of three different makes were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast food outlet, the FIR says. The different bullets suggest that more than two weapons were used by the two shooters.

In another security camera footage, which was released earlier, Anu was seen sitting with Aman when the gunmen opened fire.

CCTV footage has shown that Anu took a train from GTB Nagar Metro Station to reach Rajouri Garden and after the murder, she took the metro from Rajouri Garden to Shakurpur Metro Station

Aman's body was found behind the billing counter, indicating that he tried to flee when the killers opened fire.

Himanshu Bhau, suspected to be in Portugal now, has claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post, calling it a "revenge killing".

Himanshu Bhau, whose gang operates across Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for extortion, the police officer said. Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, fled the country in 2022.