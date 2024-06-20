CCTV Shows Chilling Murder Inside Burger King In Delhi, Man Shot Nearly 40 Times

Two men sitting behind the victim took their pistols out and shot the man in the back.

Visuals of the chilling murder of a 26-year-old man inside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden have surfaced, showing how the targetted killing took place at the popular fast food joint.

The victim, Aman, was sitting with a woman. She is showing the man a picture on her phone. At 9:41 pm, the first shots were fired. Two men sitting behind the victim took their pistols out and shot him in the back.

The gunshots created panic inside the outlet and people were seen running away. Aman ran towards the billing counter and the men in orange and white shirts chased him and shot him multiple times from point-blank range. One of the shooters stood on the counter and fired several times.

Meanwhile, the woman sitting with Aman was unfazed by the incident and walked off the food joint. In less than a minute, the entire Burger King outlet was empty.

As many as 38 bullets of three different makes were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast food outlet at Rajouri Garden in west Delhi Tuesday night, the FIR says. The different bullets suggest that more than two weapons were used by the two shooters.

Aman's body was found behind the billing counter, indicating that he tried to flee when the killers opened fire. The killers, the Burger King staff have said, were in the 25-30 years age group.

The cops suspect it may have been revenge for a 2020 murder in Haryana. Police suspect gang rivalry led to the shocking murder that has raised questions about the law and order situation in the capital.

The Mystery Woman

The woman who sat with Aman may have lured him into coming to Burger King, sources told NDTV. The woman's role in the crime is under probe. The woman, police sources say, has a criminal record and attempts are being made to track her down. She vanished with Aman's phone and wallet.

The Portugal Connection

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, suspected to be in Portugal now, has claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post and a police officer told PTI that police suspect the same. Himanshu Bhau has said in the post that Aman was involved in the murder of "our brother" Shakti Dada and "this was revenge". He warned the others involved and said their "turn will come soon".

Himanshu Bhau, whose gang operates across Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for extortion, the police officer said. Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, fled the country in 2022.