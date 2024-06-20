Revenge And A 21-Year-Old 'Chotta Don' Behind Delhi Burger King Shooting

Himanshu Bhau's criminal activities extend beyond murder.

Despite being only 21 years old, Himanshu Bhau or "Chhota Don" has already earned notoriety in the underworld, with his criminal activities attracting the attention of Interpol, which has issued a red corner notice against him. This gangster, originally from Ratauli village in Haryana's Rohtak, has a presence in the Delhi-NCR region, while orchestrating violent crimes from abroad.

The most recent and shocking crime linked to Himanshu Bhau unfolded on Tuesday night at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden in Delhi. Two shooters, reportedly in the age group of 25-30, unleashed a rain of bullets, firing 38 rounds from three different weapons. Their target was 26-year-old Aman Joon, whose body was found behind the billing counter. This brazen attack, carried out in a public place, has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the national capital.

The Revenge Claim

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder of Aman Joon was an act of revenge for a 2020 murder in Haryana. Himanshu Bhau, through a post on his new Instagram account, claimed responsibility for the attack. He alleged that Aman was involved in the killing of his associate, Shakti Dada, and promised retribution against all those involved. His message read, "The person killed in Rajouri Garden was involved in the murder of our brother Shakti Dada, and this was an act of revenge. All the other people involved in this will also be targeted soon."

Rise Of Himanshu Bhau

Himanshu Bhau's journey into the criminal underworld began in his hometown of Ratauli. At just 17 years old, a heated altercation led him to procure a pistol and fire a shot, an act that landed him in a juvenile correction home. However, Himanshu soon escaped, and over time, accumulated 17 serious criminal cases against him in Rohtak and Jhajjar. His notoriety grew, and so did his criminal empire, eventually earning him the moniker "Chhota Don" of Delhi.

The gangster is believed to be orchestrating his criminal activities from abroad, possibly from Portugal which is his last known location. His associate, Sahil, was recently detained in the US. Despite being overseas, Himanshu's influence in Delhi remains potent, as demonstrated by the recent Burger King shooting.

A Network Of Fear And Extortion

Himanshu Bhau's criminal activities extend beyond murder. He is heavily involved in extortion, targeting traders, liquor sellers, and bookies across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. His modus operandi involves demanding money through WhatsApp, followed by visits from his henchmen to intimidate and, if necessary, execute his threats with violence. His gang has carried out several firing incidents in the past six months alone, including an indiscriminate shooting at a car showroom in West Delhi last month.

The gangster has formed alliances with rivals of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, one of the most feared criminal networks in North India. His association with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana has further strengthened his position.