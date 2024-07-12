Man Involved In Delhi Burger King Outlet Murder Among 3 Gangsters Killed In Encounter

Three gangsters were shot dead by a joint team of Delhi and Haryana Police

A man who was involved in a murder at a Burger King outlet in Delhi was among three gangsters who were shot dead by a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Haryana Special Task Force in Sonipat today.

The three gangsters killed in the encounter have been identified as Ashish Kalu, Vicky Ridhana, and Sunny Gujjar.

The gang had been going around extorting lakhs of rupees from businessmen in Haryana, the police said. The joint force recovered five pistols from the encounter site.

The Haryana Police had placed rewards of several lakhs of rupees for giving information that could lead to the three men's hideout.

In the Burger King outlet shooting, a woman was also involved. She allegedly honey-trapped 26-year-old Aman Joon before he was shot dead.

Anu, also known as "Lady Don" among her gang members, is a close aide of gangster Himanshu Bhau. She was part of the trap set up to lure Aman Joon to the Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

As many as 38 bullets of three different makes were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast food outlet. In security camera footage, Anu was seen sitting with Aman when the gunmen opened fire.

Aman's body was found behind the billing counter, indicating that he tried to flee when the killers opened fire.

Himanshu Bhau, suspected to be in Portugal now, had claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post, calling it a "revenge killing".

Himanshu Bhau, whose gang operates across Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for extortion, a police officer said. Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, fled the country in 2022.