1 Killed In Shooting Shocker At Burger King Outlet in West Delhi

In a shocker, a man was killed in a shooting incident at a Burger King outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden last night. At least 15 rounds were fired by three unidentified shooters inside the standalone food outlet, police have said.

The victim had suffered multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the attack appears to be a fallout of personal or professional enmity. The CCTV footage of the vicinity is being scanned to identify the accused. Police are also questioning the manager and staff members of the Burger King outlet.