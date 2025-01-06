Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks, Surrenders Before Police With Body In Delhi

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Alipur area in North Delhi district when Yogesh had an argument with Manjeet, both employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), while drinking alcohol together inside a van, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks, Surrenders Before Police With Body In Delhi
Both had been drinking alcohol together inside a van, police told. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A DTC bus conductor fatally shot a driver during a drinking session before surrendering at a police station with the victim's body, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Alipur area in North Delhi district when Yogesh had an argument with Manjeet, both employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), while drinking alcohol together inside a van, police said.

As the altercation flared up, an intoxicated Yogesh shot Manjeet on the chest, and drove the van to the Alipur police station with the lifeless body in it in a bid to surrender, they said.

"The accused, who confessed to the crime, has been booked for murder," a senior police officer said.

The accused and the victim, both residents of Mohammadpur village, were known to be close friends, the officer said, adding that police are questioning Yogesh to find out what triggered the argument that soon turned fatal for Manjeet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bus Conductor Shoots Driver, Delhi Drinking News, Driver Shot By Conductor In Delhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.