Congress Suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu Days After "500 Crores" Remark

Navjot Kaur Sidhu -- the wife of cricketer-turned -politician Navjot Singh Sidhu - has been suspended by the Congress days over her controversial "suitcase of Rs 500 crore" comment. Her earlier social media post, clarifying her stand, did not appease the upset party leadership.

Navjot Kaur had sparked massive furore with her comment that "the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister". It had left the Congress red-faced and provided massive ammunition to the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.



Earlier today, in a post on social media platform X, the former MLA wrote: "I am shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment saying that our Congress party has never demanded anything from us. On being asked about Navjot becoming a CM face from any other party, I stated that we have no money to offer for a CM post. Listen carefully."

On December 6, Navjot Kaur had made the comment after meeting Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Asked why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not returning to active politics, she said her husband would do so only if the Congress officially declares him the Chief Ministerial face for 2027. Then she added that they lacked the Rs 500 crore to "buy" the post - a statement rival parties interpreted as the existence of moneybag politics inside the Congress.

Congress's Sukhjinder Randhawa slammed the Sidhus for "anti-party" activities.

AAP questioned whether the "Rs 500 crore suitcase" goes to the high command or Rahul Gandhi. The BJP's Sunil Jakhar and Tarun Chugh called it proof of Congress's "institutionalised corruption".