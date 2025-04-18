Who Is Ziqra? Social Media-Savvy 'Lady Don' Linked To Delhi Teen's Murder

Ziqra is frequently seen roaming around Seelampur with a pistol and had also waved the gun around during Holi celebrations. Videos of her with the gun led to a case against her under the Arms Act.

Here Are Five Points On The 'Lady Don': The woman has allegedly been romantically linked to notorious gangster Hashim Baba, who is behind bars and has been involved in several high-profile cases, including the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in south Delhi's upscale Greater Kailash area last year. Ziqra, whose profile photo is of a Palestinian flag, has over 15,300 followers on Instagram, where her handle is "sher_di_sherni_00" and her bio reads "lady don". Many of her recent posts show her dancing to various songs, sometimes even in the streets. One of her posts, which appears to have been removed later, also showed her waving to the camera while the police arrested her in the Arms Act case. She was released from jail recently. Ziqra once worked for a gangster's wife and now allegedly leads her own gang with at least 10-15 people. The father of the teenager who was killed said Ziqra had threatened his son, Kunal, multiple times. "She has also been in jail, she used to roam around with a gun in her hand. She would say she will kill my son if she gets a chance," the man said.

