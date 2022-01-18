'Bulli Bai' App Case Accused Also Involved In Sulli Deals: Mumbai Cops To Court

The police said that the accused were "highly active on social media" (File)

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the three arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, stating that the investigation suggested that the accused were also involved in 'Sulli Deals' app case.

Opposing the bail pleas of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat in Bulli Bai app case, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a reply before a city court in Mumbai stating that as per preliminary investigation revealed the accused committed the crime with the help of Niraj Bishnoi, Bulli Bai app creator who was arrested by the Delhi police.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing today.

The police, while seeking the court to reject the bail pleas of the three accused, argued that they "could flee or tamper with evidence in the case."

During the hearing, the police added that a team has been sent to Delhi to seek custody of two more persons Niraj Bishnoi, arrested in Bulli Bai app case lodged by the Delhi Police, and one Omkareshwar Thakur, apprehended in the Sulli deals app case.

The police said that the accused were "highly active on social media and were posting material which could cause a breach of peace in the society."

A Delhi court had earlier rejected the bail applications of Thakur and Bishnoi.

Niraj Bishnoi (20), a B.Tech student, was arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team for alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.

A Bandra court had earlier sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Before this, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14. They were arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Vishal Kumar Jha has been to judicial custody will January 24.