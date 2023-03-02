Bulldozer At Home Of Jailed UP Don's Aide, 2nd Demolition In Two Days

Authorities on Thursday began bulldozing the house here of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the second such action in two days.

Three bulldozers were deployed to demolish the two-storey building owned by Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Ahmed.

Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, has been booked in connection with the recent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Prayagraj Development Authority officials said the building being demolished in the Dhoomanganj police station area was built illegally.

