Bulldozer Action In Rajasthan's Chomu After Stone-Throwing Incident

A large-scale bulldozer drive is underway in Rajasthan's Chomu following notices issued to 20 illegal slaughterhouses in Pathans' Mohalla, with the administration also preparing action against unauthorised constructions. Heavy police deployment has been put in place to maintain law and order, with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground.

The action comes in the wake of a dispute over alleged encroachment near a mosque in Chomu, during which incidents of stone-pelting were reported.

Following the violence, the police pasted notices on the houses of 24 accused stone-pelters, directing them to submit their response within three days. The deadline expired on December 31, after which the municipal council was authorised to initiate demolition proceedings. Two companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), along with district police forces, remain deployed in the area under the supervision of DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena to prevent any breach of peace.

Most of the houses were locked, while residents present at a few locations declined to speak to reporters.

Locals expressed mixed reactions; some supported strict action against those involved in violence, while others demanded that innocent residents should not be targeted.

Special Police Commissioner, Jaipur, Rahul Prakash, said that efforts are ongoing to identify all those involved in the stone-pelting incident. Nineteen accused have been arrested so far, and more names have surfaced during interrogation.

Police collected video footage from the night of the incident, which is being examined to identify additional suspects. Authorities have not ruled out the involvement of people from outside the state, and investigations are underway to ascertain their presence and motive, if any.

Sunil Kumar Swami, Assistant Accounts Officer of the Chomu Municipal Council, said that on December 29, the council issued a three-day notice regarding 20 illegal slaughterhouses and four unauthorised constructions.

He had stated that if the concerned parties fail to respond, submit valid documents, or remove the illegal structures themselves, the council will proceed with demolition and sealing actions as per rules.

Chomu police have arrested the following individuals in connection with the stone-pelting case: Mukhtar Ali (32), Aakib (24), Mohsin Khan (35), Umar Beg (30), Zaheen Khan (19), Haider Ali (28), Sameer (21), Abid (22), Salman (22), Arbaz (26), Kamran (24), Tahir Alam (40), Jabaz (28), Fardeen (24), Shahrukh (19), Faizan Khan (19), Javed Khan (31), Javed Qureshi (23), and Wasim Qureshi (36).

The authorities have made it clear that strict action will continue against those involved in violence and illegal activities, while security forces remain on alert to ensure peace in the area.

