Assam's Bulldozer Action To Free Wetland From Encroachment In Guwahati

Read Time: 2 mins
The Assam government started the demolition of International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM)

The Assam government on Monday carried out a massive bulldozer operation to clear a wetland of encroachment, involving the demolition of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) located in Guwahati's Cachar, to address the recurring issue of urban flooding in and around the area.

The drive is part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma government's plan to free two major wetlands - Silsako and Deepor Beel - that have been encroached upon over the years. The aim is to reduce flash floods as these wetlands act as the city's natural drainage system.

"Several lands were occupied - some by institutions, some by private individuals, and some even by government organizations. This included the IIHM, a centrally-run institution, which was found to be constructed over a critical wetland. To resolve urban flooding, we are targeting around 400 acres of wetland for reclamation," said Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam's Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. 

"As part of this initiative, we have started the demolition of IIHM today. The institute has already been shifted to GS Road, and their hostels have been relocated to Games Village," said Mr Mallabaruah.

The Minister, who today inspected the site, also said that the government has initiated the process of reclaiming wetlands to solve the persistent flash flood problem in Guwahati.

"We've also allotted them permanent land in Sonapur, where our BWD department will construct new, modern buildings for them. These wetlands once stored all of Guwahati's excess water, which would eventually flow into the Brahmaputra. But due to widespread encroachment, their capacity has drastically reduced, leading to flash floods. That's why the government is committed to restoring these water bodies to their original state," Mr Mallabaruah.

The state's urban development strategy now hinges on reviving these wetlands to ensure sustainable water management and mitigate flood risks for the city's residents.
 

Bulldozer, Assam, Wetland
