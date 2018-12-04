Who Put Cattle Carcasses, Asks Azam Khan On Bulandshahr Violence

Police must investigate as to how the animal remains were brought at the said spot: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Azam Khan on Tuesday questioned the circumstances leading to murder of UP Inspector Subodh Kumar and said that if the carcasses found were indeed of cattle, police must investigate as to how the animal remains were brought at the said spot.

Mr Khan said, "In Bulandshahr, two people have been killed. If Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case they must also investigate as to who brought the carcass there as there is no minority population in that particular area. In the whole crowd, there was no such person as well."

He also said that the situation could have been much worse.



"In the city, there were people returning from a religious congregation and this incident could have taken a bad shape," he said.

"SIT should probe all different aspects of the case. However, we can't say much about SIT. How can we say that SIT probe will be free of any bias when CBI itself is not being called impartial? The police controlled the situation in a good way after the situation. I hope it would remain under control in future as well," Mr Khan said.

In Bulandshahr violence that broke out yesterday, a sub-inspector Subodh Kumar Singh lost his life.



As per the police, clashes began after locals found cattle carcasses in the nearby area.

During the violence that ensued in the region, a local youth, identified as Sumit, was also shot and later died.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared Rs. 40 lakh for Mr Singh's family, Rs. 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for a family member.



The officer's sister said he had been killed because he had investigated the mob lynching of a Muslim man Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015.