Bulandshahr Violence Updates: 2 Arrested, 4 Detained In Killing Of Police Officer

Two persons have been arrested and four detained after a police officer was shot dead allegedly by a mob that surrounded policemen at a village in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, before he was shot dead, reportedly tried to control mob violence in the village after carcasses of 25 cows were found in forests close to a police post. A local man was also killed in an hour of violence provoked by allegations of cow slaughter. The mob also burned down a police station and set fire to several vehicles.

Video footage, recorded from a cellphone, shows Subodh Kumar Singh's limp body in his car with its windscreen shattered and doors open.

A post mortem report confirmed that Mr Singh died of bullet injuries. The mob that allegedly killed him took away his service gun and mobile phone as well.

Efforts are on to identify the men seen in the video. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a preliminary report over the incident within two days. A compensation of Rs 40 lakh was also announced for his wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents as well as a government job for a family member.

