Bulandshahr Violence Updates: 2 Arrested, 4 Detained In Killing Of Police Officer

Bulandshahr Violence: Video footage, recorded from a cellphone, shows Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh's limp body in his car with its windscreen shattered and doors open.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 04, 2018 09:32 IST
Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, before he was shot dead, reportedly tried to control mob violence

Two persons have been arrested and four detained after a police officer was shot dead allegedly by a mob that surrounded policemen at a village in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, before he was shot dead, reportedly tried to control mob violence in the village after carcasses of 25 cows were found in forests close to a police post. A local man was also killed in an hour of violence provoked by allegations of cow slaughter. The mob also burned down a police station and set fire to several vehicles.

Video footage, recorded from a cellphone, shows Subodh Kumar Singh's limp body in his car with its windscreen shattered and doors open.

A post mortem report confirmed that Mr Singh died of bullet injuries. The mob that allegedly killed him took away his service gun and mobile phone as well.

Efforts are on to identify the men seen in the video. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a preliminary report over the incident within two days. A compensation of Rs 40 lakh was also announced for his wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents as well as a government job for a family member.

Here are the updates on the Bulandshahr violence in Uttar Pradesh:

 


Dec 04, 2018
09:32 (IST)
Read Here: Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, Cop Killed In UP's Bulandshahr, Investigated 2015 Dadri Mob Killing
A police inspector was shot at, hit on the head with a blunt object in the violence that started with the discovery of carcasses of at least 25 cows in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.
Dec 04, 2018
09:31 (IST)
Bulandshahr Violence: "My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence," says son of Inspector Subodh Kumar

The son of killed inspector Subodh Kumar Singh told news agency ANI that his father "wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence in the name of religion."

"Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life?" he added.

Dec 04, 2018
09:25 (IST)
Bulandshahr Violence: "Is this the change you promised?": Kapil Sibal tweets on the violence in Bulandshahr

Kapil Sibal tweeted over the violence in Bulandshahr, saying fake encounters are "a daily phenomenon in UP while Yogi spreads venom in Telangana and Rajasthan."
Dec 04, 2018
09:22 (IST)
Read Here: Bulandshahr Violence: Two Arrested, Four Detained In Killing Of Police Officer In Bulandshahr
Two people have been arrested and four have been detained for allegedly killing police officer Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.
Subodh Kumar SinghBulandshahr ViolenceBulandshahr

