My Father Taught Us To Be Secular, Says Son Of Cop Killed In Bulandshahr

One of the two sons of Subodh Kumar Singh, the police officer killed yesterday by a mob that went on the rampage over cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, had just finished his Class 12 exams when he received the news that turned his world upside down. "He wanted us to be good citizen. He wanted us to be people who didn't incite violence in the name of religion," said the teen.

Recalling his last conversation with his father, he said: "I had spoken to him one day before the incident. He was telling me to work on my weak subjects and advised me to focus more on the subject in which I received fewer marks during the last examination."

His older brother wept at his father's funeral. "He was a very good human being. The last time I talked to him, he asked me if I had food. He lost his life in the line of duty," he said, barely able to speak. "Sometimes, he would be told not to investigate some case...but he always did."

Bulandshahr violence: Subodh Kumar Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirms the autopsy report.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a few other policemen were trying to control the mob when they were outnumbered and the situation went out of control. Mr Singh was hit with a stone by the mob, which went on to chase his SUV, corner it in the fields and shoot him dead.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared Rs 40 lakh for Mr Singh's family, Rs 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for a family member.

The officer's sister said he had been killed because he had investigated the mob lynching of a Muslim man Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015.



(With Inputs From ANI)