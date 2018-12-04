UP Mob Violence: Two Arrested, Four Detained In Killing Of Police Officer

Bulandshahr violence: Police officer Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh

Two men have been arrested and four detained a day after a police officer was killed by a mob that went on the rampage over the slaughter of 25 cows in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh last evening. A First Information Report names 27 people and lists around 60 unnamed accused.

The main accused, Yogeshraj, is the man who filed a separate complaint of cow slaughter.

A Special Investigation Team will inquire into the case, including why police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was left alone by other policemen.

In a mobile video, the body of the inspector is seen hanging out of his black SUV after he was attacked with stones and shot dead in the mob violence.

Subodh Kumar Singh had reportedly tried to control mob violence that had started after the carcasses of 25 cows were found in the forests close to a police post.

A local man was also killed in an hour of violence in which more than five policemen were wounded and a police station and several police vehicles were burnt down. The cellphone video shows Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh's limp body in his car, its windscreen shattered and doors open. As gunshots ring out, a mob runs around, shouting "goli maro" (shoot him).

Mr Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirms the autopsy report. The mob took away his service gun and mobile phone.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a preliminary report within two days. He has declared Rs 40 lakh for Mr Singh's family, Rs 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for a family member.

Inspector Singh's driver Ram Asre said it was the second time in the day the mob had attacked them. The inspector had been injured in an earlier attack and the driver was about to take him to hospital when the mob caught up with them again. "I ran for my life. I am not sure what the mob did when they reached the jeep," he added.

The police were surrounded by the mob when they tried to clear a road that was blocked by local people and right-wing activists who had gathered up the cow carcasses in a tractor trolley and parked it in the middle.

Around 400 people threw stones at the policemen.

The police fired in the air and used batons but the situation quickly went out of hand.