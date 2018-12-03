Cop Among 2 Killed As Mob Targets Police In UP Over Cow Slaughter

The mob at Bulandshahr, Western Uttar Pradesh, threw stones at the police, burnt vehicles.

Two people including a police inspector have died in violence that flared up at a village in Bulandshahr, western Uttar Pradesh when carcasses of 25 cows were found. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh died when the mob, throwing stones, took on the police who had arrived to restore law and order. A local resident died and another policeman, a constable, has been seriously injured.

While doctors, after preliminary examination, said Inspector Singh had died of a blunt injury to the head, a cellphone video has surfaced that suggests he had been shot by the mob. Confirming the authenticity of the video, a senior police officer said a detailed postmortem will bring out the truth. The police are trying to identify the men seen in the video.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the cow slaughter and the mob violence. Security has been bolstered in the area with five companies of Rapid Action Force and six companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The violence started this morning when the carcasses of the cows were found dumped in a forest area outside the village. Activists of right-wing organisations soon gathered at the spot and alleged that people of a community were indulging in cow slaughter.

Anuj Kumar Jha, the district magistrate, said police was deployed when they got the news around 11 am. "Some people took the bodies of the animals and tried to block the road. The policemen were attacked when they tried to get the road opened," he said.

The mob then took the tractor trolleys, parked them outside the Chingrawathi police station and targeted the policemen. Despite heavy police deployment in the area, things got out of hand. The police post was set on fire. So were motor bikes and other vehicles parked nearby.

"Around 400 locals had collected there with tractor trolleys with the carcasses. The mob pelted stones. The Inspector was hit on the head and a couple of other policemen also injured," said Anand Kumar, a senior officer of the state police.

Cellphone footage from the area, shot by onlookers, shows the gutted police post and young men attacking policemen with stones.

Reports say the police fired in the air and used batons, but has not been able to bring things under control so far. Additional reinforcements have been sent to the area.

Two senior police officers, Additional Director General Prashant Kumar and Inspector General of police Ram Kumar have also gone to the spot.

The violence coincides with a major three-day Islamic congregation that's taking place in the district. The police say they are trying to divert vehicles from the area to ease tensions.