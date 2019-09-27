'One Of These Days They Will Kill Me,' Says Murdered UP Cop's Wife

Bulandshahr cop killing case: "I am extremely upset with the legal system," killed UP cop's wife says

The wife of the police officer killed in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, by a mob is in utter dejection over the bail granted to seven of the 33 accused in the case, including main accused Yogesh Raj. Alleging corruption and cronyism in all sphere, Rajani Singh said, "I am extremely upset with the legal system".

"I sometimes get the feeling that one of these days they will kill me. It would be for the best. There will be no one to complain and none to listen," she told NDTV.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked by a mob of around 400 people when he went to restore calm in a village that witnessed violence after carcasses of 25 cows were found in a nearby forest.

The police said a man armed with an axe had chopped off two of his fingers and hit him on the head. Another man shot him.

In August several of the men arrested for allegedly inciting violence were released. Videos that surfaced later showed them being given a grand welcome by right-wing activists. In December last year, Yogesh Raj, one the five men accused in the murder case, was released on bail.

"If such people are not brought to justice, who should be?" Rajini Singh said. "If people who gave up their lives for the nation don't get justice, who will? I just don't understand what's their procedure," Mrs Singh said.

"These people have become brazen about their power. This has now become the norm. These people do anything to please their leaders," she added.

The family had demanded that the bail granted to the men be cancelled. They had made the same demand in August, when the first batch of men was released.

"Such people should not be allowed to live in the society. We can set a good example by keeping such people in jail, so that incidents like these don't take place in the future," the Inspector's son Shrey Pratap Singh had told NDTV.

