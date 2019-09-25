Main Accused In Mob Killing Of Police Officer In UP Last Year Gets Bail

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr last December.

One of the main conspirators in the mob killing of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr last year was let off on bail by the Allahabad High Court today. Yogesh Raj, a local leader of the Bajrang Dal, was among those accused of orchestrating Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh's murder in violent protests that erupted after carcasses of cattle were found in the vicinity of a religious gathering at Mahav village.

Another accused, former BJP Yuva Morcha worker Shikhar Agarwal, is already out on bail. The case is being probed by a special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh police.

Incidentally, Shikhar Agarwal and five other accused were given a rousing welcome upon their release from prison on bail last month. In photographs and videos other incidents that were circulated widely on social media, ecstatic supporters were seen garlanding the six and taking selfies with them.

Violence had broken out in Bulandshahr after a group of right-wing activists allegedly found carcasses of cows in Bulandshahr's Mahav village on December 3, 2018. A mob of 400 people went on the rampage -- throwing stones, setting vehicles afire and firing at police personnel. Besides Inspector Singh, a protester was also killed in the clashes.

