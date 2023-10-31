'Built Strong, Progressive India': Congress Hails Indira Gandhi On Death Anniversary

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman PM, was assassinated by her bodyguards on Oct 31, 1984.

The Congress today paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praising her for playing an important role in building a strong and progressive India.

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman Prime Minister, was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984.

Mr Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the ex-Prime Minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Mr Kharge posted a quote of Indira Gandhi to highlight her dedication to the country.

"Humble tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our idol, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day," Mr Kharge said.

The Congress, in a post on X, said, "Heartfelt tributes to the country's first woman Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, an example of strength, determination and strong leadership, on her death anniversary."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)