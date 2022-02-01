Budget 2022 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget In Parliament At 11AM

Budget 2022 will be paperless like the last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament at 11am today. Ms Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey yesterday, which was centred around the theme of 'agile approach'.

The annual economic survey, released a day ahead of Union Budget 2022, said India will lead the world in economic growth at 8-8.5 per cent and concluded that it has the headroom to do spend more.

The budget comes days before elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, raising expectations of amped-up rural and agriculture spending.

Budget 2022 will be paperless like the last year.

The government is expected to announce measures to boost GDP growth and strengthen infrastructure.

Some analysts believe that the Finance Minister may announce some relief to the taxpayers.

They said the basic exemption limit may be raised from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and for senior citizens, it may be increased to Rs 3.5 lakh. There could be changes in other slabs also.

Here are LIVE Updates on Budget 2022:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 01, 2022 08:27 (IST) Union Budget 2022: Big Bang Spending, Election States Expected To Be Budget Focus: 10 Points

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to raise spending on infrastructure when she presents her fourth budget today, but experts say fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to raise spending on infrastructure when she presents her fourth budget today, but experts say fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic.