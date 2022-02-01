Budget 2022 LIVE: 400 New Vande Bharat Trains In 3 Years, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2022 is paperless like the last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament today. Ms Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey yesterday, which was centred around the theme of 'agile approach'.

The annual economic survey, released a day ahead of Union Budget 2022, said India will lead the world in economic growth at 8-8.5 per cent and concluded that it has the headroom to do spend more.

The budget comes days before elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, raising expectations of amped-up rural and agriculture spending.

The government is expected to announce measures to boost GDP growth and strengthen infrastructure.

Some analysts believe that the Finance Minister may announce some relief to the taxpayers.

They said the basic exemption limit may be raised from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and for senior citizens, it may be increased to Rs 3.5 lakh. There could be changes in other slabs also.

Here are LIVE Updates on Budget 2022:

Feb 01, 2022 11:46 (IST) Budget 2022 Live: Finance Minister on 5G rollout

5G rollout within 2022-23. Bharat Net optical fibre PPP project to be complete in 2025, says Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

Feb 01, 2022 11:44 (IST) Budget 2022, Budget 2022 Today: Budget Will Focus On Keeping Worlds Fastest Recovery Going

India is set to present an annual budget topping $500 billion Tuesday, in one of its most keenly watched economic events seen pivotal to sustaining the nation's recovery from pandemic-induced disruptions.

Feb 01, 2022 11:28 (IST) Union Budget 2022 Live Updates: Resilient MSME

Credit guarantee trust for micro and small enterprises will be revamped with required infusion of funds. This will give Rs 2 lakh crore more for MSMEs.

Feb 01, 2022 11:24 (IST) Drone Shakti scheme for drone as a service: Nirmala Sitharaman

DESH stack e-portal to be launched to help citizens skill and re-skill, says Nirmala Sitharaman. The Finance Minister, during her Budget 2022 speech, also announced the Drone Shakti scheme for drone as a service.

Feb 01, 2022 11:18 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman lays 4 priorities for development

We lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments, says Nirmala Sitharaman.



Feb 01, 2022 11:13 (IST) This Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give blueprint of economy over 'Amrit Kal' of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Feb 01, 2022 11:05 (IST) India in strong position to withstand challenges: Nirmala Sitharaman

We are in the middle of Omicron wave, in strong position to withstand challenges, Nirmala Sitharaman says in her Budget speech.

Feb 01, 2022 11:03 (IST) Budget 2022 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget In Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started the Budget speech in Parliament.



Feb 01, 2022 11:00 (IST) Union Budget 2020 Live Updates: Union Cabinet approves Budget

Before the actual presentation, the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

#BudgetWithNDTV | "We would like to see a move towards self certification (in business regulations)...Hope that the Budget will address the rural economy": Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII

Feb 01, 2022 10:40 (IST) Union Cabinet meeting underway ahead of Budget 2022 presentation

A Union Cabinet meeting being held ahead of the presentation of Budget 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament on Tuesday. Earlier today, Ms Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Feb 01, 2022 10:38 (IST) Budget expections: What education sector expects

The education sector has lots of expectations from this year budget, from increase in allocation to better digital infrastructure, the experts wished to see some changes in policies focusing on a longer term impact in the education sector

Feb 01, 2022 10:31 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday again took a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional bahi-khata style pouch as she headed for Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in a paperless format just like the last year.



She posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office along with her team of officials before heading to meet the President. She, however, was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.

Feb 01, 2022 10:15 (IST) Budget 2022 Updates: Finance Minister arrives in the Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. She will present the #UnionBudget2022 today. pic.twitter.com/MQoxC388TZ - ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Feb 01, 2022 10:03 (IST) Union Budget 2022: Briefcase To Bahi Khata To Tablet: A Look At The Journey Of Budget Presentation

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first Union Budget in 2019, she drew the nation's attention by replacing the budget briefcase with the "bahi khata". The decision to opt for the bahi khata appeared to be a move to dump the colonial practice of carrying a briefcase.

Feb 01, 2022 09:57 (IST) Budget expectations: Brokerage Nomura expects 25% increase in capital expenditure

Brokerage Nomura expects a 25% increase in capital expenditure, with higher allocations for roads, highways and railways, as the government is likely to attract investments that create jobs and spur growth.

Feb 01, 2022 09:50 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Kovind before presenting Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday. She met the President as part of established tradition. The Finance Minister was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and senior officials from the Ministry.

Feb 01, 2022 09:36 (IST) Budget Tomorrow Could Change Plans For Byju's, India's Most Valuable Startup

Byju's is in negotiations with at least three special-purpose acquisition companies and is aiming to unveil plans to go public via a merger with one of them.

Feb 01, 2022 09:24 (IST) Markets surge ahead of Budget 2022

Sensex surges over 500 points ahead of Budget, Nifty trades above 17,500; ICICI Bank, Infosys among top gainers



Feb 01, 2022 09:05 (IST) Ahead of elections, Nirmala Sitharaman could promise higher rural spending

The budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, which could spur Nirmala Sitharaman to promise higher rural spending and subsidies on food and fertiliser, economists and officials said.





Feb 01, 2022 08:43 (IST) Just in: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance.

Feb 01, 2022 08:27 (IST) Union Budget 2022: Big Bang Spending, Election States Expected To Be Budget Focus: 10 Points

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to raise spending on infrastructure when she presents her fourth budget today, but experts say fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic.