The digital rupee move will be give a big boost to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In a big boost to the economy, digital rupee - using blockchain and other technology - will be introduced by the RBI in 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today as she presented her fourth budget.

"Digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies. It will be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," she said.