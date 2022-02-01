'Betrayal Of Salaried And Middle Classes': Congress Slams Union Budget

The opposition Congress has sharply criticised the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today, saying it has nothing for the middle classes.

"Disappointing budget. Achhe din pushed even further away. No relief to middle class," said senior party leader Shashi Tharoor.

"India's Salaried Class & Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India's Salaries Class & Middle Class," tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.