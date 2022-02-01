Budget: E-Passports Using Embedded Chips To Be Rolled Out In 2022-23

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that e-passports would be rolled out from next year for more convenience to the public.

The e-passports will use embedded chips and futuristic technology, she said.

According to oficials, the e-passports will have more security features and will use Radio-Frequency Identification and biometrics.

The passports will be in line with international rules.

The passport jacket will have an electronic chip with security-related data encoded on it.

Passports are issued in booklets currently.

The e-passport is expected to facilitate smooth passage through immigration posts globally and provide more security as it hinges on biometric data.