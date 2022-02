Here is what this budget has for you

5G mobile services rollout within 2022-23 E-passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology to be rolled out next year. In boost to EV sector, battery swapping policy to be introduced 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced 75 digital banking units in 75 districts, core banking in post offices



