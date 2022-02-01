Union Budget 2022 Live Updates: A Booster Dose For Economy Amid Pandemic, Or...

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 today

The Union Budget 2022 is likely to focus on boosting spending for faster growth, especially after consumption slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the sixth Budget session to be held since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020.

The key elements of the Union Budget 2022 that will be keenly watched include, among other things, individual income tax, Provident Fund, pensions and spending on healthcare, which has been one of the most active sectors due to rising medical claims.

With several big initial public offerings, or IPOs, lined up in India, which is home to a significant number of unicorns, what the government decides on corporate taxes and start-ups will be one of the most actively monitored announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Agriculture and farm subsidies - by their very fundamental effect on India's economic growth - and after the big controversy over the now-withdrawn three farm laws, are likely to get the maximum attention from the government.

The Union Budget 2022 also comes in a month when assembly elections will be held in five states.

Here are the live updates of Union Budget 2022 announcements:

Feb 01, 2022 09:19 (IST) Union Budget 2020 Live Updates: Strong revival in revenue receipts

The strong revival in revenue receipts, which rose 67% during April-November period from a year earlier implied that the government has a "fiscal space to provide additional support if necessary", Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the Finance Ministry told.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance's office. She will present and read out the Union Budget 2022 at parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance's office. She will present and read out the Union Budget 2022 at parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

"PM Modi expects that every group - be it the ruling side or the opposition - should sit together and listen to the presenting of the Budget and cooperate": MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad "PM Modi expects that every group - be it the ruling side or the opposition - should sit together and listen to the presenting of the Budget and cooperate": MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad offers prayers at his home ahead of the Union Budget 2022 presentation in parliament today. Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad offers prayers at his home ahead of the Union Budget 2022 presentation in parliament today.

Feb 01, 2022 08:42 (IST) Union Budget 2020 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Union Budget in parliament at 11 am.

Feb 01, 2022 08:38 (IST) Union Budget 2020 Live Updates: No major changes in corporate and individual taxes?

To attract investments that create jobs and spur growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could also boost incentives tied to production in more industries. Food processing and exports are two areas that could see more production-linked incentives, and no major budget changes were likely on individual and corporate taxes, in view of rising government debt and subdued private investments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament at 11am today. Ms Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey yesterday, which was centred around the theme of 'agile approach'. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament at 11am today. Ms Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey yesterday, which was centred around the theme of 'agile approach'.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will benefit everyone... All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget": Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will benefit everyone... All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget": Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

The government looks unlikely to offer any major relief measures to struggling consumers, focusing instead on beefing up spending on transport and healthcare networks, which analysts estimate could rise between 12% and 25% in the next fiscal year. The government looks unlikely to offer any major relief measures to struggling consumers, focusing instead on beefing up spending on transport and healthcare networks, which analysts estimate could rise between 12% and 25% in the next fiscal year.

Feb 01, 2022 08:25 (IST) Union Budget 2022: What worries policymakers

Policymakers are worried that private consumption, which makes up nearly 55% of GDP, is still below pre-pandemic levels amid rising levels of household debt, while retail prices have increased by nearly 10% since the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020.

Feb 01, 2022 08:24 (IST) Union Budget 2022: More Spending On Roads, Railways

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce more spending on roads, railways, besides higher subsidies for affordable housing amid growing public criticism over inadequate relief following the economic disruption after the outbreak of pandemic in 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to raise spending on infrastructure when she presents her fourth budget today, but experts say fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to raise spending on infrastructure when she presents her fourth budget today, but experts say fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic.