Highlights Of Prannoy Roy's Analysis Of Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the longest-ever Budget speech, unveiled a new direct tax regime, enhancing tax rebate for the middle income group. Another major highlight of the Budget speech was the announcement of the centre's plan to sell some of its stakes in Life Insurance Corporation via IPO. The government says the Budget will aid spending and would revive the economy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, found the Budget to be hollow. The big question is: Will the Budget revive the flagging economy? NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy examines with his panel of experts.

Highlights of Prannoy Roy's Budget 2020 analysis:

Prannoy Roy: Did the budget have any big ideas? Did the budget address the economic crisis? The huge divestment target, the LIC IPO. Will the budget turn the economy around?

Dr Omkar Goswami, Chairman, CERG Advisory Private Limited: It's a budget without any direction, structure. It's one of the worst budgets in the last 30 years if not the worst.

It was a very, very disappoint budget. It had no direction.

India has fallen in the global hunger index - can you believe it?

We are talking about the qualitative decline of the Indian economy.

I would have expected a rambunctious budget, one that could have pulled the economy out of its current stupor. It was instead a whimper.

Where are those solid markers? Core schemes have been undermined. The MGNREGA reduced by 13%, jobs and skill development - allocation reduced by 7%.

Commerce and industry reduced allocation by 4.8%.

To me it seems we were in ICU, now we are being pushed into the ventilator.

Dr Ila Patnaik, Economist: There wasn't much fiscal space. You couldn't do much.

