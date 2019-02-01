'Will Uplift All Sections Of Society': Manohar Parrikar On Interim Budget

Manohar Parrikar said the interim budget will "stimulate India's economic growth". (File)

The BJP and its allies in Goa on Friday praised the interim Union budget for 2019-20 which was presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar called it a "balanced" budget while Goa Foward Party president Vijai Sardesai called it one that would take the country forward.

"A balanced budget that will uplift every section of the society & further stimulate India's economic growth, Farmers, poor, middle class & youth are all set to benefit from #BudgetforNewIndia. Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Sh. @arunjaitley ji & Sh. @PiyushGoel ji," Mr Parrikar tweeted.

"The budget will take India forward as middle class stands to benefit with the provision for up to Rs 5 lakh tax exemption," Mr Sardesai said, adding that farmers with less than two hectares of land will have money transferred in their accounts.

"Through this, the government will have expenditure of Rs 75,000 crore but 12 crore farmers will be benefited," Mr Sardesai, also the state Agriculture minister, said.

"Providing protection to marginal farmers has been society's demand especially considering the troubled times that agriculture is going through," he said.

Goa BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar also praised Mr Goyal's budget.

"This budget is for the welfare of every sector of the society. Individual tax payers having income up to Rs 5 lakh will have complete tax rebate, Rs 1.5 lakh benefit if you invest in approved financial instruments/retrials #BudgetForNewIndia," Mr Tendulkar tweeted.

Lok Sabha MP from South Goa, Narendra Sawaikar, called it "another surgical strike". He tweeted, "#Budget2019 another surgical strike. #BudgetForNewIndia.

