Mayawati Urges Centre To "Bring Uniformity" In Vaccine Prices

The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Mayawati Urges Centre To 'Bring Uniformity' In Vaccine Prices

BSP chief Mayawati has raised concern about the vaccine prices. (File)

New Delhi:

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday demanded that the centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"The price of COVID-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the centre, states and private hospitals. The Centre should intervene in this matter and formulate a national policy and implement it to bring uniformity in the vaccine prices," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Also, in view of shortage of oxygen in big hospitals of different states and the national capital, the Centre should stop the industrial/commercial use of oxygen and ensure its supply to hospitals. We also demand that special attention is given to supply of emergency medicines," she added.

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine ''Covishield'' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)