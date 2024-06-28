BS Yediyurappa Requests High Court To Cancel Child Sex Abuse Case Against Him

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, seeking to cancel the child sex abuse case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police yesterday filed a chargesheet against Mr Yediyurappa in a special court dealing with POCSO cases.

After the Sadashivanagar police filed a case of molestation in March this year against the BJP leader, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring it to the crime investigation department (CID) for further investigation.

The case was filed based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged he molested her daughter during a meeting in February this year at the BJP leader's house in Dollars Colony.

Mr Yediyurappa has denied the charge. "People would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me," he said.

The 54-year-old woman, who had accused Mr Yediyurappa of child sex abuse, died at a private hospital last month due to lung cancer.

The CID questioned Mr Yediyurappa for three hours on June 17 in connection with the case. The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Mr Yediyurappa in the case.