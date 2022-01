The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found dead at her home in Bengaluru today.

Soundarya, 30, was found hanging in what is suspected to be a suicide. The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

Soundarya, a doctor, was married two years ago. She was the daughter of Mr Yediyurappa's oldest daughter Padma.