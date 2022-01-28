BJP's BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Found Dead At Bengaluru Apartment

Soundarya, a doctor, was married two years ago. She was the daughter of Mr Yediyurappa's oldest daughter Padma.

BJP's BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Found Dead At Bengaluru Apartment

The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

New Delhi:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found dead at her home in Bengaluru today.

Soundarya, 30, is suspected to have died by suicide. The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

Soundarya, a doctor, was married two years ago. She was the daughter of Mr Yediyurappa's oldest daughter Padma.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Also Read

.