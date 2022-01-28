BJP's BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Found Dead At Bengaluru Apartment

New Delhi:
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found dead at her home in Bengaluru today.
Soundarya, 30, is suspected to have died by suicide. The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".
Soundarya, a doctor, was married two years ago. She was the daughter of Mr Yediyurappa's oldest daughter Padma.
