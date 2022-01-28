BJP's BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Found Dead At Bengaluru Apartment

The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found dead at her home in Bengaluru today.

Soundarya, 30, is suspected to have died by suicide. The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

Soundarya, a doctor, was married two years ago. She was the daughter of Mr Yediyurappa's oldest daughter Padma.