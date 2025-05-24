Advertisement
Jharkhand Family Found Dead Days After Father Diagnosed With Cancer: Cops

It is suspected that they died by suicide as they were in depression after Kumar was diagnosed with cancer, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Jharkhand Family Found Dead Days After Father Diagnosed With Cancer: Cops
Krishna Kumar was a senior manager at a steel plant in Gamharia. (Representational)
Jamshedpur:

Four members of a family were found dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of Krishna Kumar (40), his wife Doli Devi (35) and their minor daughters were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Gamharia's Chitragupt Nagar in Adityapur police station area on Friday night, they said.

It is suspected that they died by suicide as they were in depression after Kumar was diagnosed with cancer, police said.

Kumar was a senior manager at a steel plant in Gamharia, they said.

Police said an investigation has been started, and all angles are being examined.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

