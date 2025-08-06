Hyderabad Psychologist Marries Patient, Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment

A 33-year-old psychologist died by suicide on Tuesday allegedly after she was harassed by her husband and his family in Hyderabad, police said. The couple first met when the husband, Rohit, was receiving treatment at a mental hospital in Banjara Hills. Dr A Rajitha was an intern then. As per reports, his family saw a significant improvement in his mental health under her care.

The man, a software engineer, eventually proposed to her and they got married soon after.

As per the woman's family, Rohit reportedly stopped working after their wedding and was allegedly using her salary for personal expenses.

Rajitha, who worked as a child psychologist at a well-known international school, urged him to change his behaviour, but to no avail. Rajitha's family claimed that Rohit would physically assault her whenever she refused to give him money.

The harassment reportedly escalated, with Rohit, his parents Kishtaiah and Surekha, and his brother Mohit all being a part of it.

The abuse allegedly led to Rajitha's first suicide attempt on July 16, when she consumed sleeping pills. She was hospitalised and later brought home by her parents. On July 28, she attempted suicide again, this time by jumping from the fourth-floor bathroom window of her apartment. She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brain dead.

The Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by her father, Sub-Inspector Narsimha Goud.

"We have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the husband and his family members based on the complaint from the father," a Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police officer confirmed. "The investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering evidence related to the harassment allegations."