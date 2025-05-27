Advertisement
Teen Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded Over Exam Failure In Hyderabad

The student, identified as Rusi, was reportedly found hanging on the top floor of his residence on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. (Representational)
Hyderabad:

A 16-year-old student died by suicide after allegedly being scolded by his mother for failing in his 10th-class examination, police said on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Rusi, was reportedly found hanging on the top floor of his residence on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

"The boy had failed in an exam and was playing games on his mobile phone. His mother scolded him, following which he went upstairs and took the extreme step," the official said.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. It was later handed over to the family.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Teen Suicide, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Suicide
NDTV News
