CEOs, Politicians, Actors: How This Indian School Shaped Legends

Some schools make good students. A few schools make great citizens. But there are very rare institutions that shape legends across fields such as business, politics, cinema, sports, science, and public life. The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), one of India's oldest educational institutions, belongs to that rare category. Located in the heart of Hyderabad, this co-educational day and residential school has nurtured some of the most influential names we know today. From tech giants like Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen to leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and creative icons like Nagarjuna, its alumni network reflects excellence in every direction.

Global CEOs And Business Leaders

Satya Nadella: Executive Chairman And CEO, Microsoft

Shantanu Narayen: Chairman And CEO, Adobe

Ajay Banga: President, World Bank Group

Prem Watsa: CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings

Baron Karan Bilimoria: Businessman, UK House of Lords member

Shailesh Jejurikar: COO, Procter And Gamble

Girish Reddy: Founder, Prisma Capital Partners

T.K. Kurien: CEO, Premji Invest

Actors And Creative Icons

Akkineni Nagarjuna: Actor, Filmmaker, TV Host

Ram Charan: Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur

Rana Daggubati: Actor, Producer

Yarlagadda Sumanth Kumar: Telugu Cinema Actor

Talat Aziz: Ghazal Singer

Harsha Bhogle: Renowned Cricket Commentator And Journalist

Ramendra Kumar: Author of Children's Books

Political Leaders And Public Figures

Asaduddin Owaisi: MP, President of AIMIM

Akbaruddin Owaisi: MLA, AIMIM Leader in Telangana Assembly

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy: Former Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

Kiran Kumar Reddy: Former Chief Minister, United Andhra Pradesh

Ashok Gajapathi Raju: Former Union Minister, TDP Politburo Member

M.M. Pallam Raju: Former Union Minister for HRD, Defense

Ajoy Kumar: Politician, Ex-IPS, Member AICC

Bapi Raju Kanumuri: Former MP, Lok Sabha

G. Vivek Venkatswamy: Current MLA, Telangana

Diplomats, Officers And Scholars

Syed Akbaruddin: Former Indian Diplomat, Dean at Kautilya School

D. Bala Venkatesh Varma: Former Indian Ambassador

CV Anand: IPS, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau

Umesh Chandra: IPS Officer

Prof. Pingali Prabhu: Cornell University, Founding Director, TCI

Sridhar Tayur: Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, Entrepreneur

Sriram Panchu: Senior Advocate And Arbitrator, Madras High Court

Satish Redd: Chief Engineer, NASA Johnson Space Center



A Legacy of Learning and Leadership

As per The Hyderabad Public School's official website, from its beginnings as Jagirdar's College in 1923, modeled after England's Eton College, this School has grown into a vast 122-acre institution that blends tradition with modern education. Its leafy campus has been home to generations of leaders who went on to shape technology, politics, cinema, sports, and public service.