CEOs, Politicians, Actors: How This Indian School Shaped Legends

Some schools make good students. A few schools make great citizens. But there are very rare institutions that shape legends across fields such as business, politics, cinema, sports, science, and public life. The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), one of India's oldest educational institutions, belongs to that rare category. Located in the heart of Hyderabad, this co-educational day and residential school has nurtured some of the most influential names we know today. From tech giants like Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen to leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and creative icons like Nagarjuna, its alumni network reflects excellence in every direction.
Notable Alumni of The Hyderabad Public School
Global CEOs And Business Leaders
- Satya Nadella: Executive Chairman And CEO, Microsoft
- Shantanu Narayen: Chairman And CEO, Adobe
- Ajay Banga: President, World Bank Group
- Prem Watsa: CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings
- Baron Karan Bilimoria: Businessman, UK House of Lords member
- Shailesh Jejurikar: COO, Procter And Gamble
- Girish Reddy: Founder, Prisma Capital Partners
- T.K. Kurien: CEO, Premji Invest
Actors And Creative Icons
- Akkineni Nagarjuna: Actor, Filmmaker, TV Host
- Ram Charan: Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur
- Rana Daggubati: Actor, Producer
- Yarlagadda Sumanth Kumar: Telugu Cinema Actor
- Talat Aziz: Ghazal Singer
- Harsha Bhogle: Renowned Cricket Commentator And Journalist
- Ramendra Kumar: Author of Children's Books
Political Leaders And Public Figures
- Asaduddin Owaisi: MP, President of AIMIM
- Akbaruddin Owaisi: MLA, AIMIM Leader in Telangana Assembly
- Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy: Former Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh
- Kiran Kumar Reddy: Former Chief Minister, United Andhra Pradesh
- Ashok Gajapathi Raju: Former Union Minister, TDP Politburo Member
- M.M. Pallam Raju: Former Union Minister for HRD, Defense
- Ajoy Kumar: Politician, Ex-IPS, Member AICC
- Bapi Raju Kanumuri: Former MP, Lok Sabha
- G. Vivek Venkatswamy: Current MLA, Telangana
Diplomats, Officers And Scholars
- Syed Akbaruddin: Former Indian Diplomat, Dean at Kautilya School
- D. Bala Venkatesh Varma: Former Indian Ambassador
- CV Anand: IPS, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Umesh Chandra: IPS Officer
- Prof. Pingali Prabhu: Cornell University, Founding Director, TCI
- Sridhar Tayur: Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, Entrepreneur
- Sriram Panchu: Senior Advocate And Arbitrator, Madras High Court
- Satish Redd: Chief Engineer, NASA Johnson Space Center
A Legacy of Learning and Leadership
As per The Hyderabad Public School's official website, from its beginnings as Jagirdar's College in 1923, modeled after England's Eton College, this School has grown into a vast 122-acre institution that blends tradition with modern education. Its leafy campus has been home to generations of leaders who went on to shape technology, politics, cinema, sports, and public service.