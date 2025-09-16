How One Indian School Shaped CEOs Of Microsoft, Adobe And More

Some of the world's most influential companies today are led by individuals who once studied at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS). Founded in 1923 as Jagirdar's College, the institution was modelled on England's Eton College and later expanded into a 122-acre campus. Over the years, it has been one of many schools in India where students went on to pursue successful careers across technology, business, finance, politics, and the arts.

Here Is the List Of Top Alumni:

Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella, now Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, completed his schooling at HPS before moving abroad for higher education in engineering and business. His journey from Hyderabad to heading a global technology giant is often seen as an inspiration for young professionals worldwide.

Shantanu Narayen

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen is another alumnus. He has been credited with steering Adobe's transition to cloud-based services and expanding its footprint in digital experiences, reshaping how millions use technology daily.

Ajay Banga

Ajay Banga, who served as CEO of Mastercard, made financial inclusion a priority during his tenure and established the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth. In 2023, he was appointed President of the World Bank, giving him a key role in global development.

Prem Watsa

Prem Watsa, founder and CEO of Fairfax Holdings, also attended HPS before moving abroad. Often referred to as the "Warren Buffett of Canada," he built a multinational business empire spanning insurance, finance, and investments.

Other Leaders

The alumni network includes names such as Shailesh Jejurikar, COO of Procter & Gamble; Baron Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and member of the UK House of Lords; Girish Reddy, founder of Prisma Capital Partners; and T.K. Kurien, CEO of Premji Invest.

Looking Beyond the Campus

While HPS has produced several high-profile leaders, their individual journeys were also shaped by personal choices, higher education, and global opportunities. The school's alumni achievements highlight how talent from Indian classrooms has gone on to influence industries and institutions worldwide.