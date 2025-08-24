Russian Vlogger Marvels At Hyderabad's "World-Class" Infrastructure, Video Sparks Debate

A Russian vlogger, identified as Kseniia, posted a video praising Hyderabad's "world-class" infrastructure, showcasing its skyline, HITEC City, and "Dubai-like" vibes, which sparked a heated online debate. The video, which garnered over 40 lakh likes, highlighted Hyderabad's modern landscape, featuring towering buildings, upscale restaurants, organised parking, pedestrian-friendly pavements, and relatively less traffic compared to Bengaluru and Gurgaon. The vlogger appears impressed as she explores HITEC City, highlighting the city's well-planned infrastructure.

A text insert on the video read, "Habibi, it's not Dubai. It is Hyderabad." The caption read, "Catching the sunset in HITEC."

Some netizens expressed pride, with one stating, ''I feel proud that I was born and raised in Hyderabad when I see people around the world praising it.'' Others were sceptical, arguing it only showcased a polished corner of the city. A second user said, "This is not a complete Hyderabad, just one corner", while a third wrote, "Completely false. Those who live in Hyderabad know how disorganised the city is."

A few users also pointed to broader urban issues, such as waterlogging and poor drainage. A fourth added, "All cities in India start developing like this, but then become hell. Too many people moving for jobs, too much traffic on roads, waterlogging, poor drainage system and broken roads plus no parking. And no civic sense. It all looks nice until it all goes to trash."