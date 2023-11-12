Video: KCR Party MLA Injured After Clash With Congress Workers

The incident took place in Telangana's Nagarkurnool

Ahead of Telanagana Assembly elections, workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress clashed in the poll-bound state, police said.

The incident took place in Achampet town of Nagarkurnool district at 11 pm on Saturday.

According to police, ruling party MLA Guvvala Balaraju sustained injuries during clashes and was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad along with others.

"Congress leaders suspected that the MLA was distributing money to voters. This led to an argument. Soon there was chaos leading to clashes. A few Congress leaders tried to attack the MLA," according to Anudeep, the circle inspector of Achampet.

Police said they are yet to register a case.

According to police, "a few Congress leaders blocked the way and tried to attack the sitting BRS MLA who had arrived in Achampet town after campaigning on Saturday evening."

#WATCH | Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Last night, a clash occurred between BRS and Congress leaders in Achampet. (11.11) pic.twitter.com/4Geh6F0D2G — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Security guards who were accompanying the MLA immediately moved him from the spot, police said.

"A car that was carrying the MLA's videographers and social media team was destroyed," police said.

Police said that the "attackers" suspected that the MLA belonging to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was allegedly "carrying money in the camera bags" and "distributing it to voters".

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.