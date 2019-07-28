Brothers Of Aurangzeb, Soldier Killed By Terrorists In J&K, Join Army

Aurangzeb's brothers Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Shabir with their parents.

The Indian flag is flying high at the home of Mohammad Hanief at Sailani village near the Line of Control in Kashmir. His two sons have recently been recruited by the Army. Mr Hanief says they will fulfill the mission of their brother Aurangzeb, the soldier who was abducted and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Shopian district in June last year, when he was returning home to celebrate Eid.

Though the festival had turned into a tragedy, the family did not allow it to break their resolve.

"I have sent two sons. Now there is long line of people who are waiting to join the Army. I will send all of them," said Mr Hanief, who has himself served in the Army.

Officials say after Aurangzeb's murder, 11,000 people from the region have attended the Army's recruitment rallies and there is an overwhelming support from the society for the family and the youth joining the Army.

"Our beloved Prophet has said that love for your country is part of your faith. I congratulate these boys and their parents," said Moulana Mohammad Farooq Nayeemi, head preacher Jamia Masjid, Rajouri.

The two brothers - Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Shabir - Mohmmad Tariq and Mohmmad Shabir joined the 156 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army at a passing out parade at headquarters of the counter insurgency force "Romeo" in Rajouri district on Monday. They are part of 100 new recruits from the region who will now undergo basic training in Punjab. They all want to serve to defend the country.

And it's not just Aurangzeb's family - in this region there is tremendous yearning among the youth to join the Army. And they get support from all sides - from religious leaders to common folk, they say serving in the Army is a matter of pride.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.