Army Questions 3 Jawans Over Killing Of Soldier Aurangzeb In Kashmir

Solider Aurangzeb was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in June 2018.

The army is questioning three soldiers for their alleged role in the killing of a soldier in Jammu and Kashmir in June last year.

Rifleman Aurangzeb was believed to be kidnapped and shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama when he was travelling in a private vehicle, on his way to Poonch to celebrate Eid with his family. His body was found by a team of police and Army. He was shot in the head and neck.

The three soldiers of 44 Rashtriya Rifles are reportedly under detention after investigations revealed that they might have leaked the information about the movements of Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

After his death, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army chief General Bipin Rawat had separately visited the family to express their condolences.