Family An Inspiration, Minister After Meeting Soldier Aurangzeb's Parents

Earlier this week, army chief General Bipin Rawat met the parents and other family members of rifleman Aurangzeb, at their home in remote Salani village, in the border district of Poonch. Senior army officials had accompanied the army chief.
#WATCH: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets the family of Sepoy Aurangzeb in J&K's Poonch. Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14, #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/xv2sobrq18— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2018
Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was kidnapped when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid. He was part of Major Rohit Shukla's team, which killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.
Aurangzeb had boarded a private vehicle for Shopian, from where he was supposed to go to Rajouri district. The terrorists intercepted his vehicle as it approached Kalampora and kidnapped the soldier. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama.
CommentsIn an emotional appeal after his son's brutal killing, Mohammad Hanief, Aurangzeb's father and a former sepoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry had said, "My son has laid down his life for the country. He was a brave soldier. I and my sons will also sacrifice (ourselves) for the nation...I give PM Modi 72 hours to avenge my son's death or else we are ready to take revenge on our own. Kashmir is ours. We must not let Kashmir burn."
