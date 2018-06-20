Family An Inspiration, Minister After Meeting Soldier Aurangzeb's Parents

Defence minister met the family of Aurangzeb, the soldier who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 20, 2018 12:22 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Rifleman Aurangzeb's family in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir:  Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the family of Aurangzeb, the soldier who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Pulwama in south Kashmir on June 14. "I came to meet the martyr's family. I have spent some time here. One message I can take back is that here's a family, here's a martyr, who stand out as an inspiration for the entire nation," Ms Sitharaman told news agency ANI. Earlier this week, army chief General Bipin Rawat met the parents and other family members of rifleman Aurangzeb, at their home in remote Salani village, in the border district of Poonch. Senior army officials had accompanied the army chief. 

Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was kidnapped when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid. He was part of Major Rohit Shukla's team, which killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

Aurangzeb had boarded a private vehicle for Shopian, from where he was supposed to go to Rajouri district. The terrorists intercepted his vehicle as it approached Kalampora and kidnapped the soldier. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama. 

In an emotional appeal after his son's brutal killing, Mohammad Hanief, Aurangzeb's father and a former sepoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry had said, "My son has laid down his life for the country. He was a brave soldier. I and my sons will also sacrifice (ourselves) for the nation...I give PM Modi 72 hours to avenge my son's death or else we are ready to take revenge on our own. Kashmir is ours. We must not let Kashmir burn."

