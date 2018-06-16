"If Government Can't, We Will Avenge Death": Army Man Aurangzeb's Brother Aurangzeb's brother, speaking to news agency ANI, said if the government fails to do so, then he can avenge his brother's death.

After Army man Aurangzeb, shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was buried with full state honors today, his brother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge as soon as possible.

Aurangzeb was abducted on Thursday when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. His body was found by a team of police and Army about 10 km away from Kalampora in Pulwama district. He was shot in the head and neck.



Aurangzeb was abducted on Thursday when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. His body was found by a team of police and Army about 10 km away from Kalampora in Pulwama district. He was shot in the head and neck.



Aurangzeb's brother, speaking to news agency ANI, said if the government fails to do so, then he can avenge his brother's death.



"I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action in this. 100 of their people should pay the price, for the death of my brother. If you (the government) is not able to do so, then tell us, we will do it ourselves," he told ANI.



Earlier in the day, Aurangzeb's father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate terrorism from the state.



Yesterday, a video of Aurangzeb surfaced, showing terrorists asking him about the encounters he was part of, his postings and responsibilities. In the 1.15 minute-video, believed to have been shot in a forest area moments before he was killed, Aurangzeb, in a pair of blue jeans and a T-shirt, is asked by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists about his role, duties, posting and encounters, an officer said.



The trooper, who was said to be a "buddy" of a company commander, belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian.



