Soldier Dies In Counter-Infiltration Operation In J&K's Poonch

A soldier was killed in the line of duty as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, the latest in a string of terrorist attacks in the region.

Lance Naik Subash Kumar was injured in the intense gunfight and later succumbed, said officials, adding terrorists too suffered "loss".

The post-mortem has been conducted and the soldier's body handed over to the Army, a police officer said.

A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials said.

There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region.