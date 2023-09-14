Union Minister Calls For Pak's 'Isolation' After 4 Soldiers Killed In J&K

VK Singh said normal relations with Pak can't be restored unless it starts behaving itself. (File)

Coming down heavily on Pakistan after four soldiers, incluing two senior-ranking officers, lost their lives in separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister General (retd.) VK Singh on Thursday called on the international community to isolate the neighbouring country and step up pressure on them to act against cross-border terrorism.

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police also laid down his life in the firefight with terrorists in the Valley.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, along with a Major and the DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, made the supreme sacrifice in the ongoing encounter in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The firefight, which broke out on Wednesday, carried over into Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Union minister said normal bilateral relations with Pakistan cannot be restored unless it starts behaving itself.

"We have to think (about cross-border terrorism). Unless we isolate Pakistan globally, they will think it is business as usual (to send gunmen across the border to unleash terror). If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to impress on the international community to isolate them. They need to be told that normal ties cannot be restored unless they start behaving themselves," the former Army chief added.

The senior security force personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the firefights, were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat.

Two terrorists were also gunned down by security forces in the encounter that began in the Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Security forces said they recovered warlike stores and medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter on Wednesday evening.

