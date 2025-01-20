Advertisement
Soldier Dies In Action During Overnight Encounter With Terrorists In J&K

The soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Soldier Dies In Action During Overnight Encounter With Terrorists In J&K
Further details are awaited. (Representational)
Srinagar:

An Indian Army soldier was killed following an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, officials said on Monday.

The soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle, they said.

Security forces laid out a cordon on Sunday when they noticed fire while busting an operative hideout. They maintained tight vigil at Zaloora Gujjarpati during the night and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the area this morning, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

