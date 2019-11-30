Brother-Sister Cast Vote Amid Wedding Ceremony In Jharkhand Election

Jharkhand assembly elections: People cast their votes today in the first phase of assembly election

A brother and his sister in Jharkhand decided to cast their vote amid their wedding preparations. They arrived with their faces plastered with turmeric paste, a part of their wedding ritual, to cast their votes.

They came to a booth at Lohardagga assembly seat in Ranchi on Saturday, cast their votes and left to participate in their wedding preparations.

While Rajan Ram is getting married today, his sister Chanda Kumari's wedding is on Sunday.

"We decided to vote with family members. We get to use our voting rights once in five years. Marriage is also important, but it's in the evening" said Rajan Ram.

Jharkhand has seen more than 52 per cent voting in first phase of polls. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 3 pm in 13 of the 81 assembly seats.