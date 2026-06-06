Brother, Nephew Accused Of Killing NRI Over Property In Amritsar

Amritsar Rural Police have solved the disappearance and murder case of Australian Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Sunil Sharma, revealing that the victim was allegedly killed as part of a conspiracy hatched by his own brother to usurp property worth Rs 5-6 crore.

Addressing the media, Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the investigation began after a missing person report was lodged on May 23. Teams from the CIA unit, Technical Cell, and local police analysed CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and other evidence to trace the circumstances behind Sharma's disappearance.

According to the police, the prime accused, Satish Sharma, allegedly conspired with his son, Sunny Sharma, and property dealer Lakhwinder Singh to eliminate Sunil Sharma. The victim was reportedly lured under the pretext of a property deal, sedated with sleeping pills, and later murdered by being struck on the head.

Police said the accused subsequently attempted to destroy evidence by concealing blood-stained bedding and other incriminating materials.

Investigators revealed that Sunil Sharma, an Australian citizen, owned properties worth several crores in Punjab. The accused allegedly prepared forged power of attorney documents and planned to sell properties belonging to the victim and his sister. Preliminary findings indicate a property fraud involving approximately Rs 5-6 crore.

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Police have arrested Satish Sharma, his son Sunny Sharma, and property dealer Lakhwinder Singh in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend two other suspects who remain at large.

Authorities suspect that the victim's body was dumped in the Harike area, and multiple police teams have been deployed to locate it.

SSP Chahal said the investigation is ongoing and will also examine the role of other individuals involved in preparing forged documents and facilitating the alleged property fraud.